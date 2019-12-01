Kennesaw St., Elon look to end skids

Kennesaw State (0-5) vs. Elon (2-6)

Schar Center, Elon, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Elon looks to end its six-game losing streak as it faces Kennesaw State, who has dropped its last five. Elon has lost six in a row, while Kennesaw State has dropped its last five.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: Neither team has been afraid to rely on their freshmen this year. Marcus Sheffield II, Hunter Woods and Hunter McIntosh have collectively accounted for 53 percent of Elon’s scoring this season and 60 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Kennesaw State, Armani Harris, Bryson Lockley and Terrell Burden have combined to account for 46 percent of the team’s total scoring.SHEFFIELD II CAN SHOOT: Sheffield has connected on 40 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 25 over the last five games. He’s also made 90.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Elon is 0-6 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 68.

COLD SPELLS: Kennesaw State has dropped its last three road games, scoring 57.3 points and allowing 80.3 points during those contests. Elon has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 64 points while giving up 81.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Elon’s offense has turned the ball over 12.8 times per game this season, but is averaging 16.3 turnovers over its last three games.