Kelly scores 16 to lead Quinnipiac over Fairfield 60-58

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — Jacob Rigoni made a 3-pointer as time expired to lift Quinnipiac over Fairfield 60-58 on Friday night. Rich Kelly led the Bobcats with 16 points.

Kevin Marfo had 12 rebounds for Quinnipiac (13-15, 8-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference), which broke its four-game road losing streak.

Jesus Cruz had 22 points for the Stags (11-17, 7-10). Taj Benning added 13 points. Landon Taliaferro had 12 points.

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Stags this season. Quinnipiac defeated Fairfield 81-67 on Jan. 24. Quinnipiac plays Marist at home on Sunday. Fairfield plays Rider at home on Sunday.