Keeling scores 26 points to lead Charleston Southern

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Christian Keeling had 26 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Charleston Southern handled Division II Johnson & Wales 86-61 on Friday night.

Travis McConico had seven points and 17 rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-7). Charleston Southern had a 54-34 advantage on the boards.

Majerle Poole scored 17 points to lead J&W. Zyrion Wilkins and Robert Hobson added 11 points each.

Johnson & Wales stayed within five points for much of the first half and trailed 21-17 near the five-minute mark. Charleston Southern went on a 15-3 run to lead 32-20 at halftime and extended the lead to 52-30 with 14 minutes remaining in the game. The margin remained at least 19 points.

Charleston Southern made just 4 of 24 3-pointers in the first half but 11 of 20 in the second half.