Jones, Fields lead Radford past Campbell, 68-63

RADFORD, Va. (AP) — Carlik Jones scored 22 points, Travis Fields Jr. added 17, and Radford defeated Campbell 68-63 on Saturday.

It was the fifth consecutive victory for the Highlanders (8-7, 3-0 Big South Conference).

Radford did not trail over the final 35 minutes and led 57-44 with 4:39 remaining in the second half. Jordan Whitfield then scored five points in Campbell’s 8-0 run that cut the margin to 57-52 with 2:01 remaining. As the Fighting Camels extended the game by sending Radford to the free throw line, the Highlanders scored their final 11 points on free throws, making 11 of 14 over the final 1:35.

Whitfield had 18 points for the Fighting Camels (10-6, 1-3). Cedric Henderson Jr. added 17 points and three blocks.

Radford plays at South Carolina Upstate on Thursday. Campbell will be at home against Charleston Southern on Thursday.