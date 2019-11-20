Johnson carries Chicago State over Purdue Northwest 89-77

CHICAGO (AP) — Xavier Johnson had 18 points to lead five Chicago State players in double figures as the Cougars topped Division II opponent Purdue Northwest 89-77 on Tuesday night.

Andrew Lewis added 14 points for the Cougars (2-3). Ke’Sean Davis chipped in 12, Jace Colley scored 11 and Amir Gholizadeh had 10. Colley also had 10 rebounds and three blocks.

It was the first men’s basketball game played on Chicago State’s recently installed playing surface.

Jyrus Freels had 14 points and seven rebounds for the Pride. Durante Lee added 14 points, and Xavier Hallinan had 13 points and six assists.

Chicago State matches up against Division III member North Park at home on Wednesday.