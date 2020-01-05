Jackson St. looks for home win vs Alabama A&M

Alabama A&M (3-9, 0-1) vs. Jackson State (4-10, 1-0)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State looks for its sixth straight win over Alabama A&M at Williams Center. The last victory for the Bulldogs at Jackson State was a 68-61 win on Jan. 4, 2014.

SENIOR STUDS: Jackson State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Tristan Jarrett, Jayveous McKinnis, Roland Griffin and Venjie Wallis have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.ACCURATE ALFORD: Cameron Alford has connected on 28.9 percent of the 45 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 13 over his last three games. He’s also made 69.4 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-7 when they score 66 points or fewer and 3-2 when they exceed 66 points. The Tigers are 0-9 when allowing 73 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 73.

TWO STREAKS: Alabama A&M has dropped its last nine road games, scoring 61.6 points and allowing 84.4 points during those contests. Jackson State has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 62.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Alabama A&M and Jackson State are the class of the SWAC when it comes to ball security. The Bulldogs are ranked first in the conference and have committed a turnover on 15.7 percent of their possessions this year, 11.3 turnovers per game. The Tigers are ranked second with a turnover percentage of 18.3 percent, 13.1 per game.