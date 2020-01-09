Iona, Rider meet in conference play

Iona (2-7, 0-2) vs. Rider (8-5, 2-1)

Alumni Gymnasium, Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: MAAC foes meet as Iona matches up against Rider. Both teams are coming off of big road losses in their last game. Rider lost 80-61 to Quinnipiac on Tuesday, while Iona fell 73-61 at Monmouth on Sunday.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Tyere Marshall, Dimencio Vaughn, Frederick Scott, Stevie Jordan and Willy Nunez Jr. have combined to account for 83 percent of Rider’s scoring this season. For Iona, Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Asante Gist, Isaiah Ross and Mo Thiam have collectively accounted for 81 percent of all Iona scoring, including 87 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.MIGHTY MARSHALL: In 13 appearances this year, Rider’s Marshall has shot 56.1 percent.

SLIPPING AT 70: Iona is 0-7 when it allows at least 70 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 70.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Rider is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-5 when fewer than four Broncs players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: Rider has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Broncs have averaged 24.8 free throws per game.