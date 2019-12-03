Iona faces UConn

Iona (2-2) vs. UConn (5-2)

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona and UConn both look to put winning streaks together . Both programs earned easy victories this past weekend. UConn earned a 64-40 home win over Maine on Sunday, while Iona won easily 75-52 over Kennesaw State on Nov. 11.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona has benefited heavily from its seniors. Through four games, Tajuan Agee, E.J. Crawford, Asante Gist, Isaiah Washington and Isaiah Ross have combined to account for 82 percent of all Gaels scoring this season.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Christian Vital has connected on 33.3 percent of the 39 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 96.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: UConn is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 68 points or fewer. The Huskies are 0-2 when opponents score more than 68 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Gaels have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Huskies. UConn has 38 assists on 75 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three outings while Iona has assists on 45 of 66 field goals (68.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The diligent UConn offense has turned the ball over on just 15.8 percent of its possessions, the 24th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 22.7 percent of all Iona possessions have resulted in a turnover.