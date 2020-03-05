Indiana faces tough test vs No. 24 Wisconsin

No. 24 Wisconsin (20-10, 13-6) vs. Indiana (19-11, 9-10)

Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Wisconsin presents a tough challenge for Indiana. Indiana has won five of its eight games against ranked opponents this season. Wisconsin took care of Northwestern by 15 in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Trayce Jackson-Davis is putting up 13.9 points and 8.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Hoosiers. Justin Smith is also a top contributor, producing 10.5 points and 5.3 rebounds per game. The Badgers have been led by Nate Reuvers, who is averaging 12.9 points and 4.4 rebounds.NATE IS A FORCE: Reuvers has connected on 32.6 percent of the 86 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over the last five games. He’s also made 78.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK SCORING: Indiana has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 76.3 points while giving up 68.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Hoosiers have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Badgers. Indiana has an assist on 32 of 69 field goals (46.4 percent) over its past three contests while Wisconsin has assists on 29 of 75 field goals (38.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana has attempted the 24th-most free throws in the country at 22.8 per game. Wisconsin has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 15.1 foul shots per game (ranked 277th).