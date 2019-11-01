Illinois welcomes Nicholls St. in 2019-20 season opener

Nicholls State (0-0) vs. Illinois (0-0)

State Farm Center, Champaign, Illinois; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois opens the season by hosting the Nicholls State Colonels. Nicholls State went 14-17 last year and finished 10th in the Southland, while Illinois ended up 12-21 and finished 12th in the Big Ten.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State went 4-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those 10 games, the Colonels gave up 76.9 points per game while scoring 69.1 per outing. Illinois went 4-7 in non-conference play, averaging 76.6 points and allowing 74.8 per game in the process.