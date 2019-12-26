Howard, Marquette host Central Ark.

Central Arkansas (3-9) vs. Marquette (9-2)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Eddy Kayouloud and Central Arkansas will battle Markus Howard and Marquette. The sophomore Kayouloud has scored 23 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Howard, a senior, is averaging 16.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Jamal Cain have collectively accounted for 69 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 64 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Kayouloud has accounted for 46 percent of all Central Arkansas field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: Marquette is a perfect 8-0 when the team records at least eight offensive rebounds. The Golden Eagles are 1-2 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

TWO STREAKS: Central Arkansas has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 72.3 points and allowing 98.3 points during those contests. Marquette has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: The stout Marquette defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 38 percent, the 21st-lowest mark in Division I. Central Arkansas has allowed opponents to shoot 45.1 percent through 12 games (ranking the Bears 279th).