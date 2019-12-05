Hightower, Presbyterian visit SC St.

Presbyterian (2-6) vs. South Carolina State (2-5)

Smith-Hammond-Middleton Center, Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Cory Hightower and Presbyterian will face Damani Applewhite and South Carolina State. The sophomore Hightower has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.2 over his last five games. Applewhite, a senior, is averaging 9.2 points over the last five games.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Presbyterian’s Hightower, Ben Drake and Michael Isler have combined to account for 49 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Blue Hose points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hightower has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Presbyterian field goals over the last three games. The sophomore forward has accounted for 21 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bulldogs are 0-5 when they score 66 points or fewer and 2-0 when they exceed 66 points. The Blue Hose are 0-6 when they fail to score more than 64 points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Presbyterian’s Isler has attempted five 3-pointers and has connected on zero percent of them.

RECENT GAMES: Presbyterian has scored 64.2 points and allowed 68.6 points over its last five games. South Carolina State has averaged 63 points and given up 82.2 over its last five.