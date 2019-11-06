Hartford plays Winthrop

Winthrop (0-0) vs. Hartford (1-0)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hartford faces Winthrop in an early season matchup. Hartford is coming off a 74-59 win on the road against Central Connecticut on Tuesday. Winthrop went 18-12 last year and finished fourth in the Big South.

DID YOU KNOW: Winthrop went 5-5 against non-conference programs last season. In those 10 games, the Eagles gave up 80 points per game while scoring 80.3 per outing. Hartford went 6-8 in non-conference play, averaging 72.6 points and allowing 76.4 per game in the process.