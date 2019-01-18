Harding, Chapman pace Weber State past Idaho State 76-59.

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Jerrick Harding scored 28 points, Brekkott Chapman added 19 points and 14 rebounds and Weber State broke away from Idaho State 76-59 Thursday night.

Harding made 10 of 16 shots and was 4 of 8 from 3-point distance, Chapman was 8 of 14 from the floor as the Wildcats shot 55 percent to Idaho State’s 33 percent.

Weber State (11-6) remained tied with Northern Colorado atop the Big Sky Conference standings at 5-1. The teams meet Saturday in Ogden.

Brandon Boyd scored 13 points to lead Idaho State (7-8, 3-3). Kelvin Jones added 11 and Balint Mocsan 10.

The Bengals built a 25-18 lead early, but Weber State closed out the first half on a 21-4 run to lead by 10 at the half, then scored the first five points of the second half on a Harding 3 and a Chapman jumper.