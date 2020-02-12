Grand Canyon looks for home win vs Kansas City

Kansas City (12-13, 4-6) vs. Grand Canyon (10-13, 5-4)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Grand Canyon looks for its sixth straight win over Kansas City at Grand Canyon University Arena. The last victory for the Roos at Grand Canyon was an 85-80 win on Feb. 27, 2014.

SUPER SENIORS: Kansas City has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javan White, Jordan Giles, Rob Whitfield and Jahshire Hardnett have collectively accounted for 53 percent all Roos points this season, though that number has dropped to 30 percent over the team’s last five games.

WAC IMPROVEMENT: The Antelopes have scored 73 points per game across nine conference games, an improvement from the 67.5 per game they put up in non-conference play.ACCURATE ALESSANDRO: Alessandro Lever has connected on 37.9 percent of the 66 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 15 over his last five games. He’s also made 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Antelopes are 0-8 when they score 62 points or fewer and 10-5 when they exceed 62 points. The Roos are 0-11 when they fail to score more than 66 points and 12-2 on the season, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Antelopes are 6-0 when they score at least 75 points and 4-13 when they fall shy of that total. The Roos are 5-0 when the team records at least 12 steals and 7-13 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Grand Canyon has committed a turnover on just 17.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all WAC teams. The Antelopes have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season.