Gordon debuts to lead Samford past N. Alabama 91-74

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Myron Gordon scored 19 points and Josh Sharkey scored 18 and Samford beat North Alabama 91-74 on Tuesday night in the season opener for both teams.

Samford led 19-13 before a 17-5 run gave the Bulldogs an 18-point lead with 9:52 to go in the first half after a 3-pointer by Robert Allen. Samford extended the lead to 44-23 after a Sharkey layup and went to the locker room ahead 49-30. Ruben Guerrero’s 3-pointer with 14:41 to play made it 64-35.

Gordon shot 8 for 12 from the floor in his first game as a Bulldog. Sharkey distributed seven assists and grabbed six rebounds and Guerrero, in his first game after sitting out last season as a transfer, scored 17 points and grabbed six rebounds.

The 91 points mark the first time Samford has scored 90 or more in a season-opening game since the 1987-88 team opened the season with a 90-72 win over Tennessee State.

Jamari Blackmon scored 17 points for North Alabama and Kendall Stafford and Christian Agnew each scored 12.