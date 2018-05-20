Gophers get guard Brock Stull, grad transfer from Milwaukee

Milwaukee guard Brock Stull drives up court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) Minnesota has picked up another scholarship player for the upcoming season, getting shooting guard Brock Stull, a graduate transfer from Milwaukee.

Gophers coach Richard Pitino on Sunday announced the addition of Stull, who was the second-leading scorer for the Panthers last season, averaging 13.4 points per game. Stull has earned his degree from Milwaukee and will have one year of eligibility remaining for Minnesota. As a sophomore, Stull was picked as the MVP of the Panthers with a team-high 13.5 points per game.

Stull will be one of five newcomers on the 2018-19 team, along with incoming freshmen Gabe Kalscheur, Jarvis Omersa and Daniel Oturu and senior Matz Stockman, who sat out last season as a transfer from Louisville.

