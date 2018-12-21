Glotta, Austin Peay beat Campbell 88-75 in St. Pete Shootout

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Senior Zach Glotta hit six 3-pointers and scored 22 points — both career highs — to help Austin Peay beat Campbell 88-75 on Friday in the St. Pete Shootout.

It was just the second-ever meeting between the teams, which played Nov. 18 at the Jamaica Classic where the Camels beat Austin Peay 78-72.

Chris Porter-Bunton had 19 points and 12 rebounds, the senior’s third career double-double, Dayton Gumm scored 12 points and Jabari McGhee added 10 for Austin Peay (7-4). The Governors, who will play Liberty in Saturday’s championship game, have won five in a row.

Porter-Bunton scored six points in an 11-3 opening run and Austin Peay never trailed. The Governors led by as many as 17 before taking a 38-23 lead into the break. Campbell (5-6) scored the first nine second-half points to trim its deficit to six but got no closer. APSU used a 9-0 run to make it 56-39 with 11 minutes left and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Chris Clemons, who came in as the nation’s leading scorer at 30.0 points per game, led the Camels with 30 points. He has 2,563 career points, breaking the Big South Conference’s career record of 2,556 set by VMI’s Reggie Williams (2004-08). Clemons has scored in double figures in 93 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country and the fourth-longest in Division I history.