German scores 30; Northern Illinois rolls Oral Roberts 87-66

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Eugene German scored 30 points and Northern Illinois rolled to an 87-66 victory over Oral Roberts on Friday in an Oakland Hoops Challenge opener.

German was 11 of 21 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Levi Bradley added 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals for Northern Illinois (3-1).

Kevin Obanor had 16 points to lead Oral Roberts (2-5). D.J. Weaver scored 14 points and Kaelen Malone 12.

German, who was a point shy of his career-best 31, scored 18 in the first half as the Huskies built a 44-34 halftime advantage. His layup capped an 11-0 run that stretched the lead to 70-43 with 9:30 remaining.

It was the first of seven games for Northern Illinois in Michigan. The Huskies conclude the tournament on Sunday, and play Michigan State on Dec. 29 before opening Mid-American Conference play at Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan.