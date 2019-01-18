GCU’s balanced offense leads to 80-46 rout of Chicago St

PHOENIX (AP) — Carlos Johnson led five players in double figures with 12 points, a total of nine scored for Grand Canyon, and the Antelopes beat Chicago State 80-46 on Thursday night.

Gerard Martin, Tim Finke and Roberts Blumbergs each made 3-pointers in about a 90-second span and Grand Canyon (11-7, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference) built a 24-8 lead midway through the first half. Robert Shaw’s layup reduced the deficit to 32-24 before Blumbergs responded with a dunk and the Antelopes led by double figures the rest of the way.

The final margin was GCU’s second largest of the season and biggest since an 89-47 win over Delaware State on Nov. 10.

Grand Canyon shot 29 of 56 (51.8 percent) from the floor and defensively collected 10 steals.

Rob Shaw had a not so favorable double-double for Cougars (3-15, 0-3) as he finished with 12 points on 6-for-11 shooting but committed 10 of his team’s 23 turnovers.