Gardner-Webb holds off Longwood rally, 89-86 in overtime

FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Justin Jenkins drove for a layup and Eric Jamison, Jr. dunked and Gardner-Webb pulled away in the final seven seconds to defeat Longwood 89-86 in overtime Thursday night.

David Efianayi scored 26 points on 8 of 11 shooting and Jose Perez scored 24 points with six assists to lead Gardner-Webb (15-9, 5-4 Big South Conference) to a second-straight overtime win.

In the last 39 seconds of OT, Shabooty Phillips scored a layup, two free throws and missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer for Longwood. The Lancers came from 12 points down in three minutes to tie 76-76 at the end of regulation on a Phillips 3-pointer. The junior guard scored all of his 10 points in the final 3:14 of regulation and the last 39 seconds of OT.

Jaylon Wilson scored 19 points to lead six Lancers into double-digit scoring. Longwood (13-13, 3-8) has lost four in a row.