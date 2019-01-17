Funk’s 25 points helps send Army past Colgate 91-81

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Tommy Funk scored a career-high 25 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Army beat Colgate 91-81 on Wednesday night.

Funk’s 3-pointer with 14:17 left broke a 54-all tie to start a 14-0 run and Army led by double digits for most of the remainder.

Funk’s previous career high of 24 was also against the Raiders which he set on Feb. 21, 2018. Jordan Fox added 15 points, Lonnie Grayson scored 12 and John Emezie 10. Army (8-10, 3-2 Patriot League) finished 31 of 52 from the field (59 percent) including 12 of 22 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Knights now have won three of their last four.

The Raiders (10-8, 3-2) have lost four of their last six contests. Jordan Burns led Colgate with 22 points and distributed eight assists, Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 17 and Will Rayman 15. Colgate made 13 of 27 from 3-point range but were just 4 of 7 from the foul line.