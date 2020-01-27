Fulkerson, Tennessee host A&M

Texas A&M (9-9, 3-3) vs. Tennessee (12-7, 4-2)

Thompson-Boling Arena, Knoxville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior forwards will be on display as Josh Nebo and Texas A&M will take on John Fulkerson and Tennessee. Nebo is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games. Fulkerson is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games.

Article continues below ...

ARE YOU EXPERIENCED: Texas A&M has relied on senior leadership while Tennessee has been fueled heavily by freshmen this year. For the Aggies, seniors Nebo, Savion Flagg and Wendell Mitchell have scored 49 percent of the team’s points this season, including 55 percent of all Aggies points over their last five. On the other bench, freshmen .

RAMPING IT UP: The Aggies have scored 60.8 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 58.1 per game they managed against non-conference foes.FIELD GOALS FOR NEBO: Across 18 appearances this season, Texas A&M’s Nebo has shot 71.8 percent.

SLIPPING AT 65: Texas A&M is 0-7 when it allows at least 65 points and 9-2 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

WINNING WHEN: Tennessee is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 69 points. The Volunteers are 3-7 when scoring any fewer than that.

DID YOU KNOW: The Tennessee defense has allowed only 59.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Volunteers 10th among Division I teams. The Texas A&M offense has averaged 61.1 points through 18 games (ranked 313th, nationally).