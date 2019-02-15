Frey carries Montana St. over Idaho St. 84-76

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Harald Frey had 21 points and Keljin Blevins added 20 to help Montana State got past Idaho State 84-76 on Thursday night.

Ladan Ricketts scored 18 for Montana State (12-12, 9-5 Big Sky Conference), which won its fourth straight game. Tyler Hall added 17 points.

Brandon Boyd had 22 points for the Bengals (9-14, 5-9). Kelvin Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds. Gary Chivichyan had 14 points.

Balint Mocsan, whose 12 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Bengals, had five points. He made 20 percent from 3-point range (1 of 5).

The Bobcats improve to 2-0 against the Bengals for the season. Montana State defeated Idaho State 104-84 on Jan. 26. Montana State takes on Weber State on the road on Saturday. Idaho State faces Montana at home on Saturday.