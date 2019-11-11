Fresno State plays San Diego

Fresno State (1-1) vs. San Diego (0-2)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits San Diego in an early season matchup. Fresno State won 77-74 at home against Winthrop on Sunday. San Diego lost 74-62 at Long Beach State on Saturday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: San Diego’s Joey Calcaterra has averaged 16 points and two steals while Braun Hartfield has put up 11.5 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Bulldogs, Nate Grimes has averaged 14 points and nine rebounds while Jarred Hyder has put up 14 points.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 55.6 percent of the nine 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego is ranked first in the WCC with an average of 75.7 possessions per game.