Florida seeks revenge on LSU

LSU (19-8, 10-4) vs. Florida (17-10, 9-5)

Stephen C. O’Connell Center, Gainesville, Florida; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU goes for the season sweep over Florida after winning the previous matchup in Baton Rouge. The teams last met on Jan. 21, when Florida made only nine foul shots on 11 attempts while the Tigers went 24 for 31 on the way to a two-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Florida’s Keyontae Johnson has averaged 13.9 points and seven rebounds while Kerry Blackshear Jr. has put up 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds. For the Tigers, Skylar Mays has averaged 16.4 points and five rebounds while Trendon Watford has put up 13.8 points and seven rebounds.MIGHTY MAYS: Mays has connected on 35.8 percent of the 106 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 25 over his last five games. He’s also converted 85.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Gators are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 61 points or fewer and 8-10 when opponents exceed 61 points. The Tigers are 11-0 when they hold opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.4 percent or worse, and 8-8 when opponents exceed that percentage.

STREAK STATS: Florida has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 79.3 points while giving up 66.7.

DID YOU KNOW: LSU is ranked eighth among Division I teams with an average of 80.8 points per game.