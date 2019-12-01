FGCU hosts Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (4-3) vs. Florida Gulf Coast (2-7)

Alico Arena, Fort Myers, Florida; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Southern and Florida Gulf Coast look to bounce back from losses. Both teams are coming off of losses this past Saturday. Florida Gulf Coast lost 51-46 at home to Campbell, while Georgia Southern fell 80-68 to North Dakota.

Article continues below ...

SQUAD LEADERS: The do-everything Zach Scott has put up 13 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.4 steals to lead the charge for Florida Gulf Coast. Complementing Scott is Caleb Catto, who is producing 10.9 points per game. Georgia Southern has been led by Ike Smith, who is averaging 16.3 points and 5.3 rebounds.SOLID SMITH: Smith has connected on 31.8 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Florida Gulf Coast is 0-7 this year when it scores 68 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 69.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Florida Gulf Coast offense has recently used assists to create buckets more often than Georgia Southern. Florida Gulf Coast has 36 assists on 62 field goals (58.1 percent) across its previous three contests while Georgia Southern has assists on 28 of 81 field goals (34.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 25th among Division I teams. The Florida Gulf Coast offense has turned the ball over on 24.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Eagles 345th, nationally).