Fall with 21 points leads UCF past South Florida 78-65

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Tacko Fall scored a season-high 21 points with nine rebounds and five blocked shots s UCF downed rival South Florida 78-65 on Wednesday night.

Terrell Allen added 14 points and four assists for the Knights (18-5, 8-3 American Athletic Conference). BJ Taylor added 13 points and seven assists and Aubrey Dawkins chipped in 10 points.

The Knights scored first and led all the way, building to a 22-4 lead midway through and closing the half with a 39-25 advantage.

A Fall dunk early in the second half stretched UCF’s lead to 46-30 and a 16-6 run after that featuring 3-pointers by Taylor and Dawkins and a Chad Brown dunk pushed it to 62-36 with 11:47 to play and the Knights cruised from there.

David Collins scored 20 points to lead the Bulls (17-7, 7-5), who snapped a five-game win streak. Justin Brown added 12 points and Laquincy Rideau had 10 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.