Evans scores VCU’s final 7, Rams end Dayton’s 6-game streak

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Marcus Evans scored 17 points, including VCU’s final seven points, and the Rams beat Dayton 76-71 on Wednesday night to end the Flyers‘ six-game winning streak.

Evans nailed a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 72-69 lead with 33.8 remaining. Dayton missed a driving layup in traffic and Evans was fouled and hit two free throws with 22.9 to go.

Dayton got a tough break as a layup attempt rested on the back iron, giving possession to VCU with 14.5 left and Evans made two more free throws. Dayton finally ended its four-minute scoreless stretch with Josh Cunningham’s layup just before the buzzer.

There were 22 ties and 12 lead changes.

De’Riante Jenkins had 13 points, seven rebounds and three assists for VCU (12-5, 3-1 Atlantic 10).

Jordan Davis led Dayton (11-6, 3-1) with 17 points. Jalen Crutcher scored 14 and Josh Cunningham 13.

Saint Louis is now the lone unbeaten team in Atlantic 10 Conference play.