Elon hits program-best 19 3-pointers, beats Milligan 98-71

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Tyler Seibring scored 21 points as Elon set a program record with 19 3-pointers and Elon beat NAIA-member Milligan 98-71 on Thursday night.

Seibring was 5 of 7 from long range as the Phoenix finished 19 of 40 from beyond the arc, breaking the previous record of 18 against Alabama State on Dec. 15, 2015. Nine players had at least one 3 for Elon (2-1).

Sheldon Eberhardt had 10 points and a matched a career-best with 10 assists for his first career double-double for the Phoenix. Karolis Kundrotas added 15 points, Steven Santa Ana had 13 and Dainan Swoope finished with 12.

Elon shot 61 percent from the field in the first half and 48.6 percent overall (35 of 72).

Aaron Levarity scored 20 points and Tyler Faulkenberry added 16 to lead Milligan of Tennessee.

It was the first meeting between the schools, and the first for Elon inside Schar Center after playing its home games inside Alumni Gym since 1950.