E. Michigan seizes early control over Goshen in 97-74 win

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Elijah Minnie scored 17 points and Boubacar Toure scored 10 with seven rebounds and Eastern Michigan beat NAIA-member Goshen 97-74 on Sunday.

Two of Eastern Michigan’s first three wins have come against NAIA-member schools.

Kevin McAdoo and Malik Ellison scored 10 apiece and Eastern Michigan (3-0) built an early first-half lead and made it stand the rest of the way. Minnie made a pair of layups, Toure added one and Paul Jackson hit a 3-pointer for an early 9-0 lead. The Eagles extended the lead to 35-7 on Isaiah Green’s layup with 8:31 before halftime.

Eastern Michigan was 38-of-67 shooting (57 percent) and had a 45-35 rebounding advantage against the Maple Leafs.

Austin Branagan led Goshen with 15 points, Demarkus Stuckey added 12, Ryan Mansbarger 11, and Tamaje Blackwell 10.