Duquesne squares up against Indiana St.

Duquesne (3-0) vs. Indiana State (0-3)

Gateway Christian Academy, Bimini, Bahamas; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Duquesne plays Indiana State in an early season matchup. Duquesne won 58-36 over Lipscomb on Friday, while Indiana State fell to Ball State in Indianapolis on Sunday, 69-55.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyreke Key has put up 17.3 points to lead the way for the Sycamores. Jordan Barnes has paired with Key and is accounting for 12.7 points and five rebounds per game. The Dukes are led by Sincere Carry, who is averaging 15 points and four assists.SOLID SINCERE: Carry has connected on 54.5 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also made 83.3 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive Duquesne defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 28.4 percent of all possessions, the 13th-best rate in the country. Indiana State has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18 percent through three games (ranking the Sycamores 279th among Division I teams).