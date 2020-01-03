Drake looks for home win vs Indiana St.

Indiana State (8-4, 1-0) vs. Drake (10-4, 0-1)

Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drake looks for its fourth straight win over Indiana State at Knapp Center. The last victory for the Sycamores at Drake was a 79-69 win on Jan. 6, 2016.

TEAM LEADERS: Drake’s Roman Penn has averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists while Liam Robbins has put up 12.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. For the Sycamores, Tyreke Key has averaged 18.2 points and 5.4 rebounds while Jordan Barnes has put up 12.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Penn has made or assisted on 42 percent of all Drake field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 27 field goals and 29 assists in those games.

STREAK SCORING: Drake has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80 points while giving up 60.6.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bulldogs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Sycamores. Drake has 58 assists on 94 field goals (61.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Indiana State has assists on 43 of 82 field goals (52.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has committed a turnover on just 18 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have turned the ball over only 12.3 times per game this season.