Douglas lifts NC Central past Delaware St. 87-52

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Zacarry Douglas registered 19 points and nine rebounds as North Carolina Central romped past Delaware State 87-52 on Monday night.

Randy Miller Jr. had 14 points for N.C. Central (12-13, 7-4 Mid-Eastern Conference). Larry McKnight Jr. added 10 points. Raasean Davis had 10 points and nine rebounds for the hosts.

Kevin Larkin had 19 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets (4-20, 1-10). Johquin Wiley added six assists. Ameer Bennett had three blocks.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Hornets on the season. N.C. Central defeated Delaware State 71-70 on Jan. 14. N.C. Central takes on Norfolk State on the road on Saturday. Delaware State plays Maryland-Eastern Shore at home next Saturday.