Diggs lifts Bowling Green over Ball St. 67-61

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Trey Diggs hit 5 of 8 3-pointers and scored a career-high 25 points and Bowling Green beat Ball State 67-61 on Tuesday night to win its seventh straight, it’s longest Mid-American Conference win streak in 40 years.

Justin Turner scored 20 points and Daeqwon Plowden added seven and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Falcons (16-5, 7-1), who seized control with a 12-0 second-half run and held on. Dylan Frye made six assists.

Tahjai Teague scored 18 points with 11 rebounds and Ishmael El-Amin added 17 points for the Cardinals (11-9, 4-3). Jarron Coleman had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Bowling Green faces Buffalo on the road on Friday. Ball St. matches up against Ohio at home on Saturday.