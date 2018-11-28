Diallo scores 20, Providence clamps down in 69-59 win

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Alpha Diallo scored 20 points with nine rebounds and three assists and Providence clamped down on defense in the first half, defeating Fairleigh Dickinson 69-59 Tuesday night.

Isaiah Jackson tossed in 11 points for the Friars (5-2) with five rebounds and four assists, Nate Watson added 10 points with seven boards, a block and a steal.

A pretty lob from Mak Ashton-Langford deep in the wing to Watson at the low post for a dunk highlighted a 12-6 spurt in the first half as Providence broke away. The Friars led 30-19 at the break, holding Fairleigh Dickinson to eight field goals in the first 20 minutes.

Providence finished the game shooting 50 percent from the floor, 25-50, but was just 3-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc. The Friars turned eight steals into a 10-2 advantage in fast-break points, scored 19 points off 16 Fairleigh Dickinson turnovers and owned the paint, 40-20.

Xzavier Malone-Key paced the Knights (3-3) with 16 points, including three 3-pointers, five rebounds and two steals. Jahlil Jenkins scored 12. Fairleigh Dickinson finished with 43-percent shooting, 23-for-53, and nine 3-pointers.