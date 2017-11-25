Detroit Mercy over 100 again, beats Siena Heights 131-69 (Nov 25, 2017)
DETROIT (AP) Corey Allen missed just one field goal attempt as he scored 22 points to lead Detroit Mercy to its third straight win, dominating NAIA’s Siena Heights 131-69 on Saturday afternoon.
This was the third time Detroit Mercy scored more than 100 points this season.
Jermaine Jackson Jr. was just one steal short of a triple-double with 16 points, 13 assists, nine steals and six rebounds.
Allen drilled 3 of 4 from distance to finish 9 of 10 from the floor. Kameron Chatman had 23 points and nine rebounds as six Titans hit double figures.
Detroit Mercy (4-2) beat Houston Baptists 116-109 before getting by Saint Louis 72-70 on Wednesday.
The Titans, who took a 55-27 advantage into the locker room, scored 76 points in the second period.
Detroit Mercy drilled 17 from distance while hitting 59 percent (51-86) from the field.
Trevor Holston had 11 for Siena Heights.