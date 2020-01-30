DePaul, Marquette meet in conference play

DePaul (13-8, 1-7) vs. Marquette (15-6, 5-4)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette plays host to DePaul in a Big East matchup. DePaul fell 64-57 at Seton Hall in its last outing. Marquette is coming off an 84-82 overtime win over Xavier in its most recent game.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Marquette has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Markus Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 83 percent of all Golden Eagles points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Howard has either made or assisted on 49 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 48 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

PERFECT WHEN: The Golden Eagles are 12-0 when holding opponents to 41.9 percent or worse from the field, and 3-6 when opponents shoot better than that. The Blue Demons are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 60 points or fewer and 8-8 whenever opponents exceed 60 points.

COLD SPELL: DePaul has scored 66.3 points per game and allowed 72.3 over its three-game road losing streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette as a collective unit has made 10.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-best among Division I teams. The Golden Eagles have averaged 11.4 3-pointers per game over their last five games.