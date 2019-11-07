Denver plays Utah Valley

Utah Valley (1-0) vs. Denver (0-1)

Magness Arena, Denver; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver hosts Utah Valley in an early season matchup.

A YEAR AGO: The Utah Valley offense erupted for 98 points and the Wolverines won by 23 over Denver when these two teams met last year.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley went 10-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those 15 games, the Wolverines gave up 73.3 points per game while scoring 75.5 per matchup. Denver went 4-9 in non-conference play, averaging 66.3 points and giving up 77.5 per game in the process.