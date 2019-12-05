Dartmouth takes on USF

Dartmouth (5-3) vs. South Florida (4-4)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth faces South Florida in a non-conference matchup. South Florida knocked off Furman by 10 points at home on Monday, while Dartmouth came up short in an 83-80 game in overtime at Georgia State on Tuesday.

SENIOR STUDS: Dartmouth’s Chris Knight, James Foye and Ian Sistare have collectively scored 43 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 41 percent of all Big Green scoring over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Laquincy Rideau has accounted for 44 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. Rideau has 15 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Big Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has an assist on 32 of 64 field goals (50 percent) across its past three games while Dartmouth has assists on 56 of 96 field goals (58.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive South Florida defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.2 percent of all possessions, the 20th-best rate among Division I teams. Dartmouth has a forced-turnover percentage of only 17.6 percent through eight games (ranking the Big Green 301st).