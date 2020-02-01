Cubbage, Marist visit Canisius

Marist (5-14, 4-6) vs. Canisius (8-13, 3-7)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Michael Cubbage and Marist will battle Malik Johnson and Canisius. Cubbage is averaging 10.4 points over the last five games. Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and 8.2 assists over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Canisius’ Johnson has averaged 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 6.2 assists while Majesty Brandon has put up 12.8 points. For the Red Foxes, Cubbage has averaged 9.9 points and six rebounds while Matt Herasme has put up 8.6 points and five rebounds.

RAMPING IT UP: The Red Foxes have scored 71.3 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 56.2 per game they managed against non-conference foes.

CREATING OFFENSE: Johnson has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Canisius field goals over the last three games. Johnson has accounted for 15 field goals and 24 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Golden Griffins have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Red Foxes. Canisius has an assist on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Marist has assists on 29 of 64 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Canisius has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 23.3 percent of all possessions, the highest rate among all MAAC teams.