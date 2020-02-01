Cubbage lifts Marist past Niagara 67-48

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP) — Michael Cubbage recorded 12 points and 11 rebounds to lead Marist to a 67-48 win over Niagara on Friday night.

Jordan Jones had 18 points for Marist (5-14, 4-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Braden Bell added 15 points. Matt Herasme had six rebounds.

Tyler Sagl, who was second on the Red Foxes in scoring entering the matchup with 9 points per game, shot only 11% in the game (1 of 9).

Nicholas Kratholm had seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles (6-14, 4-5).

Marist plays Canisius on the road on Sunday. Niagara matches up against Quinnipiac at home on Sunday.