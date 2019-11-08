Cornell pays visit to Bryant

Cornell (1-0) vs. Bryant (0-2)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant squares off against Cornell in an early season matchup.

STEPPING UP: .ACCURATE ADAM: Adam Grant has connected on 36.4 percent of the 22 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 88.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell went 6-9 against non-conference programs last season. In those 15 games, the Big Red gave up 74.6 points per game while scoring 69.4 per matchup. Bryant went 3-8 in non-conference play, averaging 67.7 points and allowing 81.5 per game in the process.