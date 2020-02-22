Cornell looks to end streak vs Brown

Brown (13-9, 6-3) vs. Cornell (5-17, 2-7)

Newman Arena at Bartels Hall, Ithaca, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown looks to extend Cornell’s conference losing streak to five games. Cornell’s last Ivy League win came against the Princeton Tigers 73-62 on Feb. 8. Brown beat Columbia by six on the road in its last outing.

Article continues below ...

SENIOR STUDS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to account for 50 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 64 percent of all Bears points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Bears have given up just 67.8 points per game across nine conference games. That’s an improvement from the 72.6 per game they allowed against non-conference foes.ACCURATE ANDERSON: Anderson has connected on 29.8 percent of the 121 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 24 over the last five games. He’s also made 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

SIGNIFICANCE OF 72: Cornell is 0-13 when opposing teams score 72 or more points. Brown is a perfect 11-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Big Red have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bears. Cornell has 37 assists on 73 field goals (50.7 percent) over its previous three matchups while Brown has assists on 22 of 78 field goals (28.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cornell has committed a turnover on just 17.5 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all Ivy League teams. The Big Red have turned the ball over only 11.6 times per game this season and just 9.4 times per game over their last five games.