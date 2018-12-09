Columbia holds off Iona 74-71 at Madison Square Garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Jake Killingsworth led a balanced attack with 14 points and Columbia made five free throws in the final 30 seconds to hold off Iona 74-71 on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

The Lions (3-6), who lasted played at the Garden in 2008 and against the Gaels 26 years ago, made 12 of 13 from the line, going 5 of 6 in the last minute when Iona had two critical turnovers after forcing Columbia into turnovers.

Gabe Stefanini made two free throws with a minute to play to put Columbia up 69-64 but Tajuan Agee answered at 46.8 with a big dunk. After a Columbia turnover, Iona picked up an offensive foul. Then Iona tied up the Lions and owned possession but then stepped out of bounds upon receiving the ensuing inbounds pass.

The teams both went 1 of 2 at the foul line to keep it at a three-point game before Patrick Tape, at 14.9 seconds, and Stefanini, at 6.9, made two free throws sandwiched around an Iona layup. The Gaels also scored inside with 1.6 seconds left.

E.J. Crawford had 17 points and Agee 16 for Iona (2-6).