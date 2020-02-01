Columbia, Brown meet in conference play

Columbia (6-13, 1-2) vs. Brown (8-8, 1-2)

Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center, Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ivy League foes meet as Columbia takes on Brown. Each team last played on Friday. Brown won at home over Cornell 74-63, while Columbia fell 93-62 at Yale.

Article continues below ...

SUPER SENIORS: Brown’s Brandon Anderson, Zach Hunsaker and Joshua Howard have combined to score 48 percent of all Bears points this season, though that figure has dropped to 23 percent over the last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Bears have allowed only 68.7 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 72.6 per game they allowed to non-conference competition.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Mike Smith has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Bears are 0-7 when they score 63 points or fewer and 8-1 when they exceed 63 points. The Lions are 0-11 when allowing 65 or more points and 6-2 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: Columbia has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 61.9 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

SECOND CHANCES: Brown has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35 percent this year. That rate is the 21st-highest in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Columbia stands at just 21.1 percent (ranked 341st).