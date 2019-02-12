Cole scores 32 to carry Howard over Bethune-Cookman 79-73

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — RJ Cole had a season-high 32 points as Howard topped Bethune-Cookman 79-73 on Monday night.

Cole hit 4 of 6 3-pointers and shot 14 for 15 from the foul line. He added six rebounds and six assists.

Charles Williams had 20 points for Howard (12-13, 6-4 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive road victory. Raymond Bethea Jr. added 13 points. Akuwovo Ogheneyole had 10 rebounds for the visiting team.

Mark Gordon had 19 points for the Wildcats (11-14, 6-5). Cletrell Pope added 19 points and 12 rebounds. Shawntrez Davis had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Malik Maitland, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Wildcats, shot only 11 percent in the game (1 of 9).

The Bison leveled the season series against the Wildcats with the win. Bethune-Cookman defeated Howard 71-63 on Jan. 12. Howard matches up against N.C. A&T at home on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman plays South Carolina State on the road on Saturday.