Clemson plays host to Jacksonville

Jacksonville (7-6) vs. Clemson (5-5)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson goes up against Jacksonville in a non-conference matchup. Jacksonville blew out Presbyterian by 23 on the road on Wednesday, while Clemson is coming off of a 67-54 loss at home on Sunday against South Carolina.

Article continues below ...

TEAM LEADERS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms has averaged 12.3 points and eight rebounds while Tevin Mack has put up 12.7 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Dolphins, David Bell has averaged 11.5 points and 10.1 rebounds while Destin Barnes has put up 11.6 points.ACCURATE AAMIR: Simms has connected on 32.1 percent of the 28 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 7 over the last three games. He’s also converted 73.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Dolphins have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Tigers. Clemson has an assist on 26 of 56 field goals (46.4 percent) across its previous three games while Jacksonville has assists on 44 of 87 field goals (50.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Jacksonville has attempted the second-most free throws among all Atlantic Sun teams. The Dolphins have averaged 19.8 free throws per game.