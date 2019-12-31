Cincy looks to extend streak vs UConn

UConn (9-3, 0-0) vs. Cincinnati (7-5, 0-0)

Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over UConn. In its last seven wins against the Huskies, Cincinnati has won by an average of 12 points. UConn’s last win in the series came on March 11, 2016, a 104-97 victory.

STEPPING UP: The dynamic Christian Vital is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 steals to lead the charge for the Huskies. Josh Carlton is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.9 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Bearcats have been led by Chris Vogt, who is averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.CLUTCH CHRISTIAN: Vital has connected on 36.5 percent of the 63 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 87.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Huskies have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bearcats. Cincinnati has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three contests while UConn has assists on 47 of 78 field goals (60.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cincinnati has attempted the 10th-most free throws in all of Division I. The Bearcats have averaged 24.3 free throws per game.