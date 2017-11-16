Cincinnati to continue lineup tinkering vs. Coppin State (Nov 16, 2017)

CINCINNATI — Senior forward Kyle Washington struggled to score and junior guard Cane Broome had six turnovers in the season opener against Savannah State. But Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin’s decision not to start them on Monday against Western Carolina had little to do with performance.

“I told you guys we’re not going to start the same lineup every time,” Cronin said.

“It’s not a big deal. I wanted to see how Nysier (Brooks) handled starting a game. I think Justin’s (Jenifer) earned a chance to start. Nothing against Cane. I just think Justin’s played really hard. He’s worked really hard and he earned it. Nysier has worked really hard as well. There’s no mystery behind it.”

The 12th-ranked Bearcats are still in discovery mode heading into Thursday’s game against Coppin State at BB&T Arena on the campus of Northern Kentucky University, where UC is playing its home games while an $87 million renovation of Fifth Third Arena takes place.

Cincinnati, which won its first two games by an average of more than 40 points, has won all three meetings with Coppin State, the last coming in 2003.

The Eagles are 0-2, with losses at Oregon and East Carolina. Sophomore guard Dejuan Clayton is the only Coppin State player averaging in double figures with 10.5 points through two games.

The Bearcats, meanwhile, have five players averaging double figures, led by Broome at 16 points per game and a total of eight assists. The Sacred Heart transfer did not have a turnover against Western Carolina on Monday.

“At the end of the day, we’re all here for each other,” Broome said. “So it doesn’t matter who starts. We’re just trying to win the game.”

Despite playing in a temporary arena, the Bearcats continue to be dominant at home, where they have won 28 straight, second longest streak in the nation behind Oregon, which has won 43 straight.

Coppin State will need to slow down the Bearcats’ offensive onslaught that has produced 100 or more points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2011. The 209 points through two games is third most in Cronin’s tenure as coach.

Depth has been the key for the Bearcats, who have gotten an average of 51 points from their bench through two games.

Cincinnati hopes to have freshman forward Eliel Nsoseme back Thursday. He did not play Monday because of a nagging hamstring issue.

“We pulled him out of practice (Sunday),” Cronin said. “Of course, he wanted to play (Monday), but I didn’t think we were going to have to have him, and obviously it’s a long season. If we had to have him, he could’ve played.”

Cronin is eager to see how his team handles a stiff challenge, and that test will come when they play at the Cayman Islands Classic later this month and travel to 15th-ranked Xavier in December.

“I want a close game to happen as well,” he said. “We need to see how we handle that.”